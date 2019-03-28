City to hold community preparation meeting for Something in the Water, College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City leaders want everyone in Virginia Beach to feel prepared before two huge events are scheduled to take place at the Oceanfront in April.

This year, the inaugural Something in the Water festival coincides with College Beach Weekend. With programming stretching from Rudee Loop to the Convention Center to 31st Street, organizers are expecting huge crowds.

Like last year, residents and businesses in the 23541 zip code will receive direct mail with information. The official Something in the Water website will be the central source for news and updates.

There will be a public meeting at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street, on Monday, April 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. The following topics will be discussed:

Traffic

Parking

Safety

Access for Oceanfront residents, hotel guests, employees of businesses

Where to get information

Human Rights Commission Observer Program

Anyone who lives in or near the Oceanfront are encouraged to attend the meeting as well as Resort Area businesses and their employees.

Organizers, businesses, civic leagues and management associations are working together to maintain access to the Oceanfront for businesses and residents near the festival footprint along Atlantic Avenue. Those who have any access-related questions may send them to Residents@SomethingInTheWater.com.

We are beyond excited to be a part of this amazing event! Less than 30 days until #SITWFest 🤩🎤🎼🔥🌊🎉 @Pharrell https://t.co/ATY4xf60du — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) March 28, 2019

Tickets for Something in the Water, organized by musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell, officially sold out on March 27. The lineup for the three-day art, music and culture festival includes more than 30 artists, including Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae, SZA, Migos, Travis Scott, Dave Matthews Band, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Pusha T and Pharrell himself.

Organizers said they expect around 25,000 people to attend the festival each day.

You can also follow the official Something in the Water Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts and call the festival hotline (operating during show days only) at (757) 276-6811.

