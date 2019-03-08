Usher, Diddy, other big-name artists added to Something in the Water festival lineup

Photo Gallery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Friday morning a few more big name artists were added to the Something in the Water festival lineup.
Gwen Stefani, Usher, Snoop Dogg and Diddy are now listed under the “Pharrell & Friends” section on the event announcement.
The festival will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.
Some of the other artists listed are:
- Travis Scott
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Jaden Smith
- Dave Matthews Band
- Jhené Aiko
- Kaytranada
- Maggie Rogers
- Migos
- Diplo
- Deepak Chopra
- Radiant Children
- Dram
- Missy Elliott
- Mac Demarco
- Geoffrey Canada
- Trap Karaoke
- Ferg
- SZA
- Pusha T
- Kaws
- Masego
- John-Robert
- J Balvin
- Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
- Pharrell & Friends
- Janelle Monae
- Virgil Abloh
- Pop Up Church Service
- Leikeli47
- Rosalía
Organizers said Thursday they expect 25,000 people to attend the Something in the Water festival each day. They also laid out logistics to members of the Resort Advisory Commission on Thursday afternoon ahead of the event.
Tickets went on sale March 8. For now, organizers are sticking to selling three-day passes for $150 and a $450 VIP option.
