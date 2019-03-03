Pharrell announces huge line up for his Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pharrell Williams has tweeted a video releasing the line up for his upcoming Something in the Water festival!

The Something in the Water festival will be held from April 26 to April 28 in Virginia Beach and will feature several different events, including a concert on the beach.

The line up, according to the video tweeted by Pharrell Sunday evening, includes dozens of artists such as: Travis Scott, Missy Elliot, Migos, Maggie Rogers, Diplo, Pusha T, Janelle Monae, and Dave Matthews Band.

The full line up of 30 artists is as listed:

Travis Scott

Lil Uzi Vert

Jaden Smith

Jhené Aiko

Kaytranada

Maggie Rogers

Migos

Diplo

Deepak Chopra

Radiant Children

Dram

Missy Elliot

Mac Demarco

Geoffrey Canada

Trap Karaoke

Ferg

SZA

Pusha T

Kaws

Masego

John-Robert

J Balvin

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Pharrell & Friends

Janelle Monae

Virgil Abloh

Pop Up Church Service

Leikeli47

Rosalía

Dave Matthews Band