Pharrell announces huge line up for his Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pharrell Williams has tweeted a video releasing the line up for his upcoming Something in the Water festival!
The Something in the Water festival will be held from April 26 to April 28 in Virginia Beach and will feature several different events, including a concert on the beach.
The line up, according to the video tweeted by Pharrell Sunday evening, includes dozens of artists such as: Travis Scott, Missy Elliot, Migos, Maggie Rogers, Diplo, Pusha T, Janelle Monae, and Dave Matthews Band.
The full line up of 30 artists is as listed:
- Travis Scott
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Jaden Smith
- Jhené Aiko
- Kaytranada
- Maggie Rogers
- Migos
- Diplo
- Deepak Chopra
- Radiant Children
- Dram
- Missy Elliot
- Mac Demarco
- Geoffrey Canada
- Trap Karaoke
- Ferg
- SZA
- Pusha T
- Kaws
- Masego
- John-Robert
- J Balvin
- Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
- Pharrell & Friends
- Janelle Monae
- Virgil Abloh
- Pop Up Church Service
- Leikeli47
- Rosalía
- Dave Matthews Band
