Pharrell announces huge line up for his Something in the Water festival

Posted 9:49 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31PM, March 3, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pharrell Williams has tweeted a video releasing the line up for his upcoming Something in the Water festival!

The Something in the Water festival will be held from April 26 to April 28 in Virginia Beach and will feature several different events, including a concert on the beach.

The line up, according to the video tweeted by Pharrell Sunday evening, includes dozens of artists such as: Travis Scott, Missy Elliot, Migos, Maggie Rogers, Diplo, Pusha T, Janelle Monae, and Dave Matthews Band.

The full line up of 30 artists is as listed:

  • Travis Scott
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Jaden Smith
  • Jhené Aiko
  • Kaytranada
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Migos
  • Diplo
  • Deepak Chopra
  • Radiant Children
  • Dram
  • Missy Elliot
  • Mac Demarco
  • Geoffrey Canada
  • Trap Karaoke
  • Ferg
  • SZA
  • Pusha T
  • Kaws
  • Masego
  • John-Robert
  • J Balvin
  • Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
  • Pharrell & Friends
  • Janelle Monae
  • Virgil Abloh
  • Pop Up Church Service
  • Leikeli47
  • Rosalía
  • Dave Matthews Band
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.