Virginia Beach city leaders to get update on festival to be held during college beach weekend

February 26, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 08: Pharrell Williams performs onstage during the American Express Platinum House At The 1 Hotel South Beach at 1 Hotel South Beach on December 6, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for American Express)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –  City council members will get an update on Tuesday about the festival that is scheduled to held at the Oceanfront during college beach weekend.

The Something in the Water festival will be held from April 26 to April 28 and will feature several different events, including a concert on the beach, according to a copy of the presentation.

Beach native Pharrell Williams first proposed the idea last fall. City officials are hoping it will lead to a new start for the weekend. Last year three people were shot during the annual gathering 

The multi-venue festival will be over the course of three days and will have music performances, sports activities and in-depth panel discussions with thought leaders and forward-thinking brands.

“It will be at the convention center and at the stages at the Oceanfront. The volume of potential attendees is similar to events that we have now,” said Deputy City Manager Ronald Williams last November.

