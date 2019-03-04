Ticket info, artist lineup and safety plans: How Virginia Beach is preparing for ‘Something in the Water’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach officials are planning ahead of the Something in the Water festival in regards to safety, driving, and transportation.

Pharrell released a video of the line up in a tweet on Sunday night.

The festival, which now has platforms on Instagram, twitter, and Facebook, announced that tickets would go on sale Friday March 8 through the festival's website.

The festival's website shows that there will be a three-day general admission pass that starts with an early bird price of $150, with three-day VIP passes costing between $450 and $500.

This marks a new beginning for Virginia Beach's College Beach Weekend!

Several businesses tell News 3 that in the past years there wasn't much for the students to come to the Oceanfront to do during the weekend. That changes this year with the Something in the Water festival.

“This lineup that we have really speaks to this generation that speaks to beach week and I think it’s a great opportunity to pull the community together.” said Virginia Beach Council Member David Nygaard.

The line up includes thirty artists such as: Travis Scott, Missy Elliott, Migos, Maggie Rogers, Diplo, Pusha T, Janelle Monae and Dave Matthews Band!

With the possible increase in visitors, organizers are urging people to not drive to the Oceanfront unless they are staying.

“We would highly recommend that if you’re able to shuttle in, you do that because parking is going to be limited.” said Assistant City Manager Brian Solis. “We are also going to run the trolley during the event.”

Beach Police tell News 3 they are still planning and coordinating with event organizers to make sure this is a safe weekend for everyone.

“Were gonna take a kind of multifaceted approach to safety and security from whether it be our police department to fire department and everyone in between and take a team approach,” Solis said.

The festival will be held the last weekend in April.