Organizers expect 25,000 per day to attend Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Organizers expect 25,000 people to attend the Something in the Water festival each day.

The organizers laid out logistics to members of the Resort Advisory Commission on Thursday afternoon.

The festival will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.

"One of the things that we keep hearing and is coming out is, 'Oh, this is a replacement for College Beach [Weekend].' To us, we don't really see it that way," said Robby Wells, one of the organizers. "We see it as harnessing the potential of something like [College Beach Weekend] that hasn't really been harnessed before."

The event features dozens of artists and more announcements will continue to be made. "Pharrell has this incredible fire within him. Pharrell has been calling lots of artists and brands," said Wells.

Many of the artists, like Missy Elliott and Pharrell, are Hampton Roads natives. "There's something special that happens here," said Wells.

The concert will be on the beach on 5th Street, but organizers say this is about more than just music. Film screenings will be happening at the 31st Street stage. A church service will happen on Sunday. Late-night activities will go on at the Convention Center.

Satellite parking and shuttles and shuttles will be available, but organizers say it will be very busy during those three days. "It will be congested," said Brian Solis, the assistant to the city manager. "We're trying to make it less of an inconvenience."

Tickets go on sale on Friday. For now, organizers are sticking to selling three-day passes for $150 and a $450 VIP option.

When asked if single-day passes will be made available, organizers said perhaps if tickets are still available closer to the start of the festival.

