Is it worth it? That is a question that comes to mind with many products we see in magazines and on TV.

News 3 This Morning will be testing products all week February 4-8 so you can see them in action before spending money.

Here’s a list of items you will get to see:

Tune into News 3 starting at 4:30 a.m., to see these stories and many more to start your day off right!

Click here for more News 3 This Morning coverage.