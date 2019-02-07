Is it worth it? News 3 tests the wrapping paper cutter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Made Easy and Fun - It is flexible so it can be used on any size roll of paper ! its blade angle is perfect, it's safety features and simplicity. No Mess!

The embedded and more precise blade ensures you never cut yourself. Simply slide it over your wrapping paper roll.

It is an effective tool for cutting wrapping paper and save time. It can help you make the paper cutting line perfect and cut in 2 seconds, save time for you. T

Our Results:

The wrapping paper cutter was easy to use and much faster than using scissors. The tool did allow us to cut a straight line and it was easy to store. We found ours on Amazon for $2.58. We say it is worth it!