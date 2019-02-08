Is it worth it: News 3 tests the True Touch five finger deshedding glove

The True Touch: five finger deshedding glove promises to mimic real human touch so your pet will enjoy being brushed.

With over 180 soft silicone grooming tips reach deep down to loosen and lift away hair, dirt, and debris.

The makers say the glove is perfect for both cats and dogs of all breeds, sizes and all hair types. Once you are done brushing your pet just simply lift the hair off of the glove and throw away.

Our Results:

The glove worked just as promised. It seemed to work better for short-haired pets. For just $19.99 the dogs seemed to enjoy the brushing process more than with their regular brush. The hair lifted right off of the glove without making a mess. We say yes! The glove is worth it.