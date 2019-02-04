Is it worth it? News 3 tests an at home 20 minute teeth whitening kit

NORFOLK, Va.- Light up your smile with the 20 Minute Dental White Rx professional tooth whitening system. As seen on TV 20 Minute Dental White RX is the complete tooth whitening system that whitens your teeth up to eight shades* in 20 minutes.

20 Minute Dental White Rx uses professional dentist technology, first apply a healthy vitamin E treatment with swabs (included), attach the prefilled gel tray to advanced LED accelerator light, insert into the mouth and turn on. The gel goes to work immediately producing deep oxygen action that helps breaks up stains and the ultra-bright light speeds up the whitening process for faster, longer lasting results.

No pain or sensitivity. Dramatic whitening results. Quick and easy to use.

Whitening pen for additional whitening. Includes Pre-filled Tray, LED Accelerator Light, Vitamin E Swabs, Whitening Pen.

Our Results:

It was pain-free and easy to use. If you are only looking to whiten your teeth one time for an event or pictures it is worth it. However, if you are looking to whiten your teeth for a longer period of time this likely won’t work, especially since it will cost you about $20 per use.