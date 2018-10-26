Man accused of hiring three suspects for Hampton home invasion that sent two people to the hospital

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested a man they believe was connected with a home invasion that happened October 5.

40-year-old Bobbie Avon Crane, Jr. was arrested for the incident that happened in the 1800 block of Hurst Drive.

Crane was arrested on October 22 without incident and police said he was charged with two counts of Solicitation to Maim and one count of Conspiracy to Maim.

Police said the investigation revealed that Crane contracted the services of three individuals to complete the criminal activity that each carried out. Crane remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Two other suspects were arrested in Maryland after a police chase on October 5.

Police believe 38-year-old Melissa Moen and 33-year-old Christopher Cox were involved in the home invasion and a homicide that happened in Newport News on October 5 as well.

Right now the charges for both are – Moen has been charged with two counts of Accessory to Burglary and Abduction and Cox has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of abduction, one count of entering a dwelling to commit robbery, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Specific details from the police investigation on each incident and how they may or may not be connected have not been released yet.