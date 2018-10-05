Newport News Police open homicide investigation after shooting leaves one dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating after a shooting left a male victim dead early Friday morning.

Dispatch received the call at 3:13 a.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Rose Court. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the man deceased on arrival.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

