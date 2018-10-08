Suspects wanted for local crimes identified after Baltimore Co. police pursuit, arrest

BALTIMORE Co., Md. – The suspects who led police in Maryland on a chase Friday and who are wanted for local crimes have been identified.

38-year-old Melissa Moen and 33-year-old Christopher Cox were arrested after a police chase in Baltimore County Friday afternoon.

An investigation by the Hampton Police Division and the Newport News Police Department revealed that a homicide in the 100 block of Rose Drive is related to a home invasion that happened in the 1800 block of Hurst Drive on October 5.

The victim of the homicide has been identified as 43-year-old Demoreia Ferrell of Washington D.C. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Both of the adult male victims that were assaulted during the home invasion remain hospitalized and are considered to be in stable condition.

On Sunday Baltimore County Police released the suspects’ names and their mug shots.

Moen, the driver of the vehicle has been charged with two counts of Accessory to Burglary and Abduction.

Cox, the passenger of the vehicle has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of abduction, one count of entering a dwelling to commit robbery, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The circumstances surrounding the local incidents and the exact involvement of the suspects are still under investigation.