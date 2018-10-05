Hampton Police investigating home invasion

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating after an early-morning home invasion left two people injured.

Around 2:37 a.m. police were called to Hurst Drive near Rozzelle Road for a home invasion. The neighborhood is less than a mile from John B. Carey Elementary School.

Police have not released how the men were injured, but say one has non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the other man has not yet been released.

At this time it is unclear if the people injured were the people inside the home or the home invasion suspects.

Units are still on-scene investigating.