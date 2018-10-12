National Weather Service: At least 7 tornadoes associated with Michael touched down in Virginia counties

WAKEFIELD, Va. – The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that at least seven tornadoes that were reported in Virginia counties Thursday afternoon and evening have been associated with Tropical Storm Michael.

The number is based on NWS surveys and information from emergency management, local residents and radar.

Tornadoes were reported in the following areas:

James City County – Norge / Toano (EF1)

Middlesex County – Jamaica (EF0)

Gloucester County (south) – Cuba Road (EF0)

Gloucester County (north) – Pampa Road (EF0)

New Kent – Colony Trail (EF0)

Amelia – Jennings Lane (EF0)

Nottoway – Burkeville – (EF0; could potentially change based on survey)

Officials say they may hear of additional areas they may need to investigate, but these are the confirmed areas they are currently aware of.

