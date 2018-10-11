National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Gloucester County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down in Gloucester County Thursday night.

It was rated a high-end of EF-0 with winds reaching around 80 mph.

Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to multiple trees down on Cuba Road in the town of Bena Thursday night.

Authorities say neighbors reported severe wind gusts. Homes have also been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are also investigating the Achilles area for similar damage. Officials say the two areas are across the creek from each other.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Department and VDOT also responded to the scene.

There is no further information.

