Michael leaves damage, impacts many across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Many across Hampton Roads were impacted by now post-tropical storm Michael, which was a tropical storm when it crossed over Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina on Thursday.

Damage across the area ranged from limbs and branches down, to tress even coming down.

Dominion Energy also confirmed that 120 schools had lost power, many local. York, Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News' city school districts closed Friday to students because of the damage and issues caused by Michael.

As Michael moves into the Atlantic, the days of misery are far from over in the coastal cities left devastated beyond recognition. There's no water, no power and emergency officials have no access to many towns from the Florida Panhandle to Virginia.

Michael, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the United States, left the East Coast early Friday morning. Yet, parts of Virginia are still seeing dangerous wind gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

Top wind gusts for the area: *These are locations with wind gusts to 50+ mph

Cape Henry: 75

Oceana: 63

Fentress: 51

Norfolk: 55

Deep Creek: 69

NAS Norfolk: 75

HRBT: 72

MMMBT: 63

Portsmouth: 65

Hampton: 67

Langley: 62

Newport News: 51

Yorktown: 67

Coleman: 59

Kiptopeke: 80

Melfa: 51

Tangier: 58

Rodanthe: 69

Oregon Inlet: 57

Duck: 60

Corolla: 51

Shiloh: 55