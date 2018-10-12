National Weather Service confirms Thursday’s tornado in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a tornado, rated between an EF-1 and an EF-0, that touched down in the Norge area of James City County Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but damage occurred in The Village at Candle Station, Colonial Heritage and Kristiansand.

At least 14 homes in the county were damaged by the storm.

The county reminds residents that anyone affected by power outages should contact Dominion Energy at 1-866-366-4357. Use extreme caution and watch for puddles of water, which can become electrified due to downed power lines.

Report traffic light outages to 757-566-0112. If the traffic signal is totally dark, all drivers are to stop at the intersection, then proceed as if the intersection was a four-way stop.