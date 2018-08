HAMPTON, Va. — A 15-year-old girl was shot in Norfolk on Monday around 11 p.m. in the city.

According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened in the 8100 block of Hampton Blvd. and officers arrived to find the girl suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Norfolk General for treatment to her gunshot wound.

Police said detectives are investigating and ask for anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line.