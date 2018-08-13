15-year-old killed in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are currently investigating a shooting where a 15-year-old has died after being taken to Norfolk General for his injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Herbert Collins Way in the city around 8 p.m. When police arrived, they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating.

Police have not released a motive or suspect information; however, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download the News 3 app for updates.