Norfolk PD searching for answers after late night shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Sunday night shooting left a 17-year-old injured.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd around 8:50 pm.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay, according to authorities.

The investigation revealed another car pulled up next to the 17-year-old’s vehicle when gunshots were heard.

The other vehicle then sped away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.