Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, Special Olympics Virginia release lip sync video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office released its lip sync video Thursday with the help of members of Special Olympics Virginia.

The sheriff’s office follows a long list of police departments in taking the lip sync challenge, including Norfolk, Hampton and Virginia Beach Police Departments.

The video is set both to Matisyahu’s “One Day” and C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat,” with officers and community members first holding signs showing their hopes for the future and then dancing together.

At the end of the video, instead of challenging a fellow police department to take on the challenge, Sheriff Ken Stolle challenged the community to support Special Olympics Virginia.

“Instead of challenging another law enforcement agency, we decided to challenge our community to support two causes that are incredibly important to us: Special Olympics Virginia and Law Enforcement United-Virginia Division,” the office said in a Facebook post.

To donate to Special Olympics Virginia, click here. To donate to LEU Virginia Division, click here.