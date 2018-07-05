Is it worth it? Salad Cutter Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eating healthy can sometimes take more time and effort than a quick, less-healthy grab and go option.

The salad cutter bowl wants to make your time in the kitchen more effective with healthy and fresh salads in 60 seconds.

All you have to do is fill the slotted bowl with your favorite salad ingredients, lock the bowl in place and chop.

One salad cutter bowl is$9.99.

We picked out our favorite salad ingredients and tested out the bowl to find out if it's really worth it.

