Is it worth it? The Hover Cover

Tired of scrubbing your microwave?

Are paper towels just not cutting it when it comes to food splatter?

The Hover Cover is a reusable splatter guard the promises to cook, steam and heat up without having to clean up.

The magnetic cover can live in your microwave, you just have to pull it down over your plate or bowl while you heat your food.

After using it, just take it over to the sink for a quick rinse and you are good to go.

The Hover Cover can be purchased for just $5.99.

We put it to the test with a few different foods to find out if the Hover Cover is really worth it.