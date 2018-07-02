Is it worth it? Saucemoto car dip-clips

Saucemoto is an in-car condiment holder for anyone who loves sauce with their food.

The Saucemoto dip clip fits just about any type of vehicle’s vent.

The designers of the car clip say you can use it in the front seats, or in the back seats to keep your kids from making a mess.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite on a long road trip, or trying to squeeze lunch in during a busy day, Saucemoto will make your life so much more enjoyable according to the company.

When you aren’t using it, you can easily stow it away in your car’s glove box or center console.

The company says the dipping devices will keep your chosen sauces safe under any driving conditions.

One Saucemoto is available for $5.49 or two for $9.99.

So, is it worth it?