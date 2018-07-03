Is It Worth It? The Dust Daddy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of those hard to reach spaces in your home that your normal vacuum attachments can't get to?

The Dust Daddy is a universal vacuum attachment that claims it can get all those cracks and crevices you've been dying to clean.

The Dust Daddy says it can clean everything from air vents, to drawers and even your keyboard.

So how does it work?

The Dust Daddy uses dozens of individual, tiny suction tubes. The company says the tiny tubes are flexible and unlike other cleaning tools. They can go nearly anywhere dust hides.

Dust Daddy also boasts that it comes with a flexible universal adapter system. It is guaranteed to work with any vacuum!

You can get the Dust Daddy for $8.99 and options with more attachments cost closer to $20.

Watch to see if it's worth it!

Is there something you're thinking about buying but aren't sure if it's worth it? Let News 3 know and we will try it out for you!