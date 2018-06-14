Driver pleads guilty to Second Degree Murder for deadly Chesapeake crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man who police say led them on a chase, and killed a Chesapeake city worker was in court Thursday morning.

Courtney Horan is facing murder charges for the deadly crash.

Horan pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder and faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Back in October, police tried to stop the 27-year-old for an expired inspection sticker but he led them on a chase, according to investigators.

The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

They said Horan hit another car then crashed into a Chesapeake trash truck killing 51-year-old George Harris.

Harris’s mother told News 3 her son was a dedicated and hardworking employee.

Horan's sentencing is scheduled for September 27.

