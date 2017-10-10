× An expired inspection sticker led to deadly high speed chase, according to court records

Chesapeake, Va – The City of Chesapeake is making special arrangements after one of their own was struck and killed on the job.

Trash and recycling will now be picked up on Saturday instead of Friday so that city workers are able to attend George Harris’ funeral, according to the city’s Twitter page.

A terrible tragedy on October 3 rd left many people mourning.

New court records give insight into what happened a week ago on Johnstown Road in Chesapeake.

Police say 51-year-old George Harris was driving a Chesapeake Waste Management truck when he was hit by 27-year-old Courtney Horan.

Records state police tried to stop Horan for an expired inspection sticker but he allegedly took them on a chase and reached speeds of over 100 miles an hour – according to court records.

The states Horan hit another car – then crashed into the trash truck and was ejected.

It states the passenger Horan’s car was trapped inside his car which went into a ditch partially submerged underwater. That man suffered serious injuries, according to police.

Harris was rushed to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

His mother tells News 3 he was a hard worker with lots of friends.

“He was an all-around good person. If you asked him to do something and he could, he do it,” said Annie Harris. “He was doing his job and minding his own business.”

Harris leaves behind a wife, grown daughter, and a granddaughter.