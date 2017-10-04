Mother of garbage truck driver killed in crash calls son’s death senseless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police have identified the driver killed in a head-on collision that occurred during a traffic pursuit in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Police say 51-year-old George Harris was driving a Chesapeake Waste Management truck when he was hit by 27-year-old Courtney Horan.

According to Chesapeake Police, Horan was eluding police when the crash occurred. They say they tried to pull over Horon around 12:35 p.m. on Johnstown Road and Arthurs Court, but he refused to stop.

While fleeing from police, Horan tried to pass a car in front of him, but ended up striking the back of another car. That crash caused him to lose control, sending him into oncoming traffic where he struck Harris' truck, according to police.

Harris was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries. His mother tells News 3 he was a hard worker with lots of friends.

"Doing his job minding his own business," said Annie Harris, through tears. "He had a lot of friends he was just an all around good person. If you asked him to do something he would do it."

Annie says she has a message to the people responsible for taking her son's life. She said, "What they need to do is turn their lives around because he doesn't have no life."

Harris' mother says he leaves behind a wife, a daughter and grandchild. Harris was Annie's only son.

Police have charged Horan with second degree murder. He and his passenger, who has not been identified, remain in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

