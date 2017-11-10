Driver accused in fatal Chesapeake crash released from hospital, jailed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The man driving a fleeing vehicle that crashed into a Chesapeake Waste Management truck and killed a city worker has been released from the hospital and jailed.

Courtney Haron was released from the hospital Friday and is being held at the Chesapeake City Jail for 2nd Degree Murder for the crash that killed George Harris on Oct. 3.

The 27-year-old is facing the charges for the death of the 51-year-old former city worker, after fleeing from police and hitting the Chesapeake Waste Management truck that Harris was driving, when Haron was traveling eastbound on Johnstown Road in his Nissan Sentra.

Police say Haron refused to stop when they started following him on Johnstown Road. near Hanbury Road.

Haron drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour to avoid police.

Horan’s Nissan would hit a car before his Sentra crashed into the Chesapeake Waste Management truck, which led to both vehicles ending up in a deep ditch.

Horan had been originally followed by police because of an expired inspection sticker on his car, but was found to be wanted on Larceny charges in Pennsylvania.

