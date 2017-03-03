Chesapeake security guard charged with murder denied bond for a second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A judge denied bond for a second time Friday for 21-year-old Jonathan Cromwell.

Cromwell is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the murder of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen.

On Tuesday, a judge denied the first request for bond saying the circumstances surrounding the case and the nature of the crime were the reason for his decision.

On Friday the Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney brought up the 7 bullet holes found in the windshield of Chen's van. The number of shots and their grouping were concerning for the judge. The prosecution said it appears Cromwell shot into the side window of the van then moved to the front of the van, placing himself in harms way, just to fire several more shots.

The defense also said Cromwell asked police after the shooting, " how was my shot grouping?"

The defense argued that because Cromwell has no previous criminal convictions, he is not a threat to the community but the judge said he could not set a bond because he does not have enough evidence to support that claim.

Cromwell was working as a security guard with Citywide Protective Services the night he shot Chen. Cromwell said he acted in self defense because Chen was driving his van towards him.

In the past, Chen and other family members have been cited for being on the private property when they should not be.

Chen's family and lawyer said the 60-year-old was playing Pokémon Go in the area that night. They said he played to keep in touch with his grandchildren. They signed a petition after the shooting, seeking justice for the death of their family member.

As for Cromwell's family, they told our News 3's Rachael Cardin exclusively that they stand behind Jonathan 100%, adding they believe the courts will find this to be a justified shooting.

Ed Cromwell, Jonathan's father said "he has no criminal record, he has always been wanting to be a police officer and uphold the law, he was waiting to start the academy its just now everything is on hold."

