Four people face judge after social media post leads to murder of Portsmouth mother

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Four people who have been charged in the murder of a Portsmouth mother are scheduled to face a judge Friday.

On March 14 police responded to Cushing St for a shooting. There they found 39-year-old Jennifer Bartell with gunshot wounds in her torso.

Though Bartell was taken to the emergency room, she later died.

Shortly after the shooting, detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Joshua L. Bowen of Portsmouth, with 1st Degree Murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Three others were arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact in a Felony — 40-year-old Shaunicka M. Cooley of Portsmouth, 19-year-old Albany L. Pierce of Portsmouth and 38-year-old Shyrayno M. Jackson of Portsmouth.

Detectives and court records show Bartell’s shooting death was directly related to arguments over a Facebook post between Bartell’s daughter and another woman.

News 3 was the only news outlet to speak to Bartell’s family after her alleged gunman was in court. They want justice to be served and cannot believe this senseless act all started over social media.

All four suspects are expected in court Friday afternoon for a probable cause hearing. Stay with News 3 for updates.