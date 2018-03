PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting in the 70 block of Cushing Street.

Calls reporting the shooting were received at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.

Police tweeted that the victim is an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene. They later reported the woman had not died but has serious injuries.

No further information is known at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.

