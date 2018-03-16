Four arrested in Portsmouth homicide investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Four people have been arrested in connection to the March 14 homicide of a 39-year-old Portsmouth woman.

Calls reporting a shooting in the 70 block of Cushing Street were received at 12:46 p.m. that day.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 39-year-old Jennifer Bartel suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Paramedics took her to a local hospital, where she later died.

Portsmouth Police detectives have arrested and charged 20-year-old Joshua L. Bowen of Portsmouth, with 1st Degree Murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Three others were arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact in a Felony — 40-year-old Shaunicka M. Cooley of Portsmouth, 19-year-old Albany L. Pierce of Portsmouth, and 38-year-old Shyrayno M. Jackson of Portsmouth.

No further information about the murder has been released.

