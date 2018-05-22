Medical Examiner: cause of Norfolk 11-year-old’s death was blunt force trauma

NORFOLK, Va. – The Medical Examiner’s Office announced more tragic news in the death of 11-year-old Heaven Watkins.

Her cause of death has been ruled as blunt force trauma to the head and torso and the Medical Examiner said manner of death was homicide.

The girl’s mother, Latoya Smith and her boyfriend, Demont Harris were arrested and charged with second degree murder after police found Heaven, unresponsive Friday morning at a home on Balview Avenue.

Authorities said the child had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told News 3 the girl had autism and cerebral palsy.

