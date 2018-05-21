Two more children taken from Norfolk home after 11-year-old’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk couple accused in the death of an 11-year-old girl faced a judge early Monday morning.

The girl’s mother, Latoya Smith, was emotional when she came into the courtroom, wiping tears away from her face as the judge spoke.

Neither Smith nor her boyfriend, Demont Harris, said much as they sat before the judge.

Both were arrested and charged with second degree murder after police found Smith’s 11-year-old daughter unresponsive Friday morning at a home on Balview Avenue.

Authorities say the child had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors told News 3 the girl had autism and cerebral palsy.

Court documents say two other children were taken from Smith’s home because their lives and health were in “imminent danger.”

Smith has a previous child abuse and neglect charge from an incident in February. She and Harris are due in court in the next few days.