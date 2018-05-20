Couple arrested for the death of a child in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police detectives have charged two people in connection with the death of a child.

Norfolk Police and Fire-Rescue responded to the 100 block of Balview Ave. around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning for an 11-year-old unresponsive girl.

According to officials, the child had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Following an investigation, Police have charged the child’s mother, 33-year-old Latoya M. Smith and her boyfriend, 43-year-old Demont J Harris, with 2nd degree murder.

Smith and Harris are currently being held without bond at the Norfolk jail.