Local teen carries on family tradition as she prepares for race at Virginia Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Va. – Macy Causey is carrying on the legacy of her grandmother, Diane Teel, Virginia’s only woman recognized in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, as she gears up for a race at the Virginia Motor Speedway.

Virginia Motor Speedway is the first track Causey ever raced a stock car at just 11 years old. She still holds the record as the youngest and only female to start on the pole in a race there, as well as the first and youngest ever to lead a race as a female.

In October, Causey made history as the youngest female to ever race at Langley Speedway’s Hampton Heat.

But it’s not the first time the local teen has made history.

In May 2017, Causey became the first female to ever win a late model race at the historical South Boston Speedway in Virginia. She beat three former NASCAR champions during the race. It was her first win in the late model division.

Causey is raced in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and is the youngest participant in the history of the program. She was honored with the NASCAR Young Racer Award in 2016. Before that, she won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Virginia Rookie of the Year Award.