Local teen makes history as youngest female to race at Langley Speedway’s Hampton Heat

HAMPTON, Va. – Sixteen-year-old Macy Causey made history Saturday night as the youngest female to ever race at

Langley Speedway’s Hampton Heat.

But it’s not the first time the local teen has made history.

In May, Causey became the first female to ever win a late model race at the historical South Boston Speedway in Virginia. She beat three former NASCAR champions during the race. It was her first win in the late model division.

Causey is racing in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and is the youngest participant in the history of the program. She was honored with the NASCAR Young Racer Award in 2016. Before that, she won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Virginia Rookie of the Year Award.

Causey is a third generation NASCAR driver. She is the granddaughter of Diane Teel, the first woman to ever win a NASCAR sanctioned race. Teel is the only Virginian woman to be recognized in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.