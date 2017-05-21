16-year-old from Virginia becomes first woman to win at South Boston Speedway

BOSTON, Mass. – On Saturday, 16-year-old Macy Causey became the first woman to ever win at the historical South Boston Speedway.

Causey beat three former NASCAR champions during the race.

It’s her first win in the late model division.

Causey is racing in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and is the youngest participant in the history of the program. She was honored with the NASCAR Young Racer Award in 2016. Before that, she won the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Virginia Rookie of the Year Award.

Causey is a third generation NASCAR driver. She is the granddaughter of Diane Teel, the first woman to ever win a NASCAR sanctioned race. Teel is the only Virginian woman to be recognized in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina is the next place on Causey’s schedule.