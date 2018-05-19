Cancelled Portsmouth Vance Joy show “pops up” in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - While Vance Joy's show had to be cancelled because issues at Portsmouth's Union Bank and Trust Pavilion, he still showed up in the area for a small venue get-together.

Joy did a pop-up show for a select number of people at Mix It Up on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Structural concerns at Portsmouth's Union Bank and Trust Pavilion was the reason that Joy's show, plus others ones, were canceled or moved to other venues in Hampton Roads.

