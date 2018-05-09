List of changes for concerts scheduled at Portsmouth’s Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Several concerts at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion are being changed due to structural concerns with the venue’s roof.

Engineers noticed a deformity in the support structure that holds the tent canopy during a routine inspection last week, the city manager said. The engineering team said a potential critical condition exists at the structure and recommended removing the tent canopy and having an open-tent season.

Here are the changes:

“May The Funk Be With You” featuring George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic is rescheduled to Sunday, August 12 in Union Bank & Trust Pavilion. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

Primus, Mastodon and All Them Witches will perform at Chrysler Hall. The date and time stay the same: Friday, May 18. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is 7 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.

The Vance Joy concert for Saturday, May 19 is canceled. Tickets purchased for the Vance Joy show via www.ticketmaster.com will automatically be credited to customer’s accounts.

Alabama with special guests Montgomery Gentry will perform in the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. The date and time stay the same: Sunday, May 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored and seating locations will be similar to Union Bank & Trust Pavilion.

Anyone who wants a refund for the shows may return to the place they bought them before the performance date.