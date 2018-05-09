North Carolina election results

List of changes for concerts scheduled at Portsmouth’s Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

Posted 5:44 pm, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54PM, May 9, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Several concerts at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion are being changed due to structural concerns with the venue’s roof. 

Engineers noticed a deformity in the support structure that holds the tent canopy during a routine inspection last week, the city manager said. The engineering team said a potential critical condition exists at the structure and recommended removing the tent canopy and having an open-tent season.

Here are the changes:

  • “May The Funk Be With You” featuring George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic is rescheduled to Sunday, August 12 in Union Bank & Trust Pavilion.  Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.  All tickets purchased will be honored.
  • Primus, Mastodon and All Them Witches will perform at Chrysler Hall.  The date and time stay the same: Friday, May 18.  Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is 7 p.m.  All tickets purchased will be honored.
  • The Vance Joy concert for Saturday, May 19 is canceled.  Tickets purchased for the Vance Joy show via www.ticketmaster.com will automatically be credited to customer’s accounts.
  • Alabama with special guests Montgomery Gentry will perform in the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach.  The date and time stay the same: Sunday, May 20.  Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.  All tickets purchased will be honored and seating locations will be similar to Union Bank & Trust Pavilion.

Anyone who wants a refund for the shows may return to the place they bought them before the performance date.