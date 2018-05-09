List of changes for concerts scheduled at Portsmouth’s Union Bank & Trust Pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Several concerts at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion are being changed due to structural concerns with the venue’s roof.
Engineers noticed a deformity in the support structure that holds the tent canopy during a routine inspection last week, the city manager said. The engineering team said a potential critical condition exists at the structure and recommended removing the tent canopy and having an open-tent season.
Here are the changes:
- “May The Funk Be With You” featuring George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic is rescheduled to Sunday, August 12 in Union Bank & Trust Pavilion. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.
- Primus, Mastodon and All Them Witches will perform at Chrysler Hall. The date and time stay the same: Friday, May 18. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is 7 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored.
- The Vance Joy concert for Saturday, May 19 is canceled. Tickets purchased for the Vance Joy show via www.ticketmaster.com will automatically be credited to customer’s accounts.
- Alabama with special guests Montgomery Gentry will perform in the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach. The date and time stay the same: Sunday, May 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored and seating locations will be similar to Union Bank & Trust Pavilion.
Anyone who wants a refund for the shows may return to the place they bought them before the performance date.
36.835426 -76.298274