Portsmouth’s Union Bank & Trust Pavilion announces additional concert changes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – More concerts at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion are being changed due to structural concerns with the venue’s roof.
Engineers noticed a deformity in the support structure that holds the tent canopy during a routine inspection earlier this month, the city manager said. The engineering team said a potential critical condition exists at the structure and recommended removing the tent canopy and having an open-tent season.
Several changes were announced on May 9. Here are the additional changes:
- The Brian McKnight 4, Chrisette Michele and K’BANA BLAQ concert will still be held at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion, but will be moved to July 22. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets purchased for the May 26 show will be honored July 22, no exchange necessary.
- Blackberry Smoke, JJ Grey & Mofro will perform on the originally scheduled date of Friday, June 15 in the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion waterfront plaza. The show begins at 7 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m. All tickets will be honored.
- 1964 The Tribute has been rescheduled to Friday, July 27 in Union Bank & Trust Pavilion. The show begins at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets purchased for the June 16 show will be honored July 27, no exchange necessary.