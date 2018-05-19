Portsmouth’s Union Bank & Trust Pavilion announces additional concert changes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – More concerts at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion are being changed due to structural concerns with the venue’s roof.

Engineers noticed a deformity in the support structure that holds the tent canopy during a routine inspection earlier this month, the city manager said. The engineering team said a potential critical condition exists at the structure and recommended removing the tent canopy and having an open-tent season.

Several changes were announced on May 9. Here are the additional changes: