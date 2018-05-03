USS Monterey, involved in Syria missile strikes, returning to Norfolk after 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday after a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The Monterey left on the surge deployment in mid-October as one of two ships sent to the area to cover gaps left by the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain after they were damaged in collisions with merchant ships.

On April 14, the USS Monterey was involved in a series of missile strikes on the Syrian regime in response to a chemical weapon attack. The ship fired 30 Tomahawk missiles from the Red Sea.

