Norfolk-based ships, submarine involved in Syria strikes

Two Norfolk-based ships and one Norfolk-based submarine fired Tomahawk missiles into Syria Friday night as part of an allied strike, according to Pentagon officials.

The USS Laboon (DDG 58), Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, deployed from Norfolk on February 23. The USS Monterey (CG 61), a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, deployed from Norfolk on October 16. The USS John Warner (SSN 785), a Virginia-class attack submarine, left Norfolk for their maiden deployment on January 5.

US officials at a Pentagon briefing Friday described the strikes as a joint operation consisting of British, American and French forces.

“Today, the nations of Britain, France, and the United States of America have marshaled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality,” US President Donald Trump said during a separate announcement from the White House.

Shortly after Trump’s statement, UK Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement saying she had “authorized British armed forces to conduct coordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian Regime’s chemical weapons capability and deter their use.”

A statement released Friday by French President Emmanuel Macron said that a “red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed. So, I ordered the French armed forces to intervene tonight, as part of an international operation in coalition with the United States of America and the United Kingdom and directed against the clandestine chemical arsenal of the Syrian regime.”