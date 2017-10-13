USS Monterey to leave Monday for deployment to 5th and 6th Fleet areas

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Monterey (CG 61) will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on October 16 to conduct maritime security operations in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The Monterey returned from the last deployment in January after spending 7.5 months in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The ship participated in New York Fleet Week in May.

According to USNI News, the Monterey is one of two ships being deployed to the 5th and 6th Fleet areas to cover gaps left by the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain after they were damaged in collisions with merchant ships earlier this year.