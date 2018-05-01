Man shot by Hampton Police after charging at officers granted bond

HAMPTON, Va. – A man shot multiple times after allegedly charging at Hampton Police officers with a knife was granted bond and released from jail on Tuesday.

Hampton Police responded to Jacklyn Circle on February 1 after receiving reports of a burglary attempt. They arrived to find Mark Harrison outside a home and attempting to get inside.

While officers attempted to make contact with Harrison, he pulled out a knife and charged at the officers.

The officers shot Harrison multiple times and immediately gave him first aid until the Division of Hampton Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and took over. Attorneys later noted during a court hearing that police did not use a Taser when Harrison charged at them because he was beyond the radius that the Taser would work.

Harrison was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. He was booked into the Hampton Roads Regional Jail when he was released from the hospital. He was charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding.

A judge later ordered a sanity evaluation and competency evaluation.

During a court hearing on May 1, Harrison’s parents testified, saying they called police because he wasn’t taking his medication. They said Mark had been living on his own and wasn’t taking his medication as prescribed, but took them regularly when he lived with them.

Harrison was released on bond under the condition that he stay at his parents’ home and take his medicine.

