Man shot by Hampton Police to be arraigned Friday morning

NORFOLK, Va.- A man shot by officers last week while responding to a burglary will be in court Friday morning.

Mark Harrison will be arraigned for attempted malicious wounding charge.

Harrison was shot by an officer last Friday.

The shooting happened on Jacklyn Circle around 9 a.m.

Officers were called to the neighborhood regarding a burglary at a home.

Police said the officer shot Harrison after he charged at them with a knife.

Some neighbors told us they heard about seven gunshots.

The officers involved weren’t hurt but are now on paid administrative leave as police investigate the incident.

Stay with News 3 for the outcome of the arraignment.