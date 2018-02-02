Man shot multiple times by Hampton Police charged with attempted maiming

HAMPTON, Va. – The man that was shot by Hampton Police Thursday has been charged with attempted maiming, the Hampton Police Division said Friday.

36-year-old Mark Shante Harrison of Newport News was charged with one count of Attempted Non-Capital Offense/Maiming in connection to Thursday’s incident.

Officers responded to the first block of Jacklyn Circle in reference to a burglary on Thursday. When officers arrived, they encountered Harrison outside a home. The encounter between officers and Harrison resulted in Harrison being shot multiple times.

Police said Harrison, who reportedly knew the residents, tried to go into the residence.

Three officers arrived on scene and saw Harrison While attempting to make contact with Harrison, Harrison, armed with a knife, charged the officers, police said.

The officers shot Harrison multiple times and immediately gave him first aid until the Division of Hampton Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and took over.

Friday, police released a photo of the knife that they recovered from Harrison.

Harrison is still hospitalized, and his injuries are now considered non-life threatening. Police said he will be taken into custody once he is released.

