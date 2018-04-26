× Suspect accused in murder of elderly woman and son in Isle of Wight will plead guilty to all charges

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – The family of Nancy Starnes, 80, and Kenneth Starnes, 58, is getting a step closer to justice.

The suspects accused of shooting and killing the two in their Smithfield last September were in court on April 26.

Kareem Mitchell, 29, and Richard Holmes, 19, is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Mitchell waived his hearing and will enter a guilty plea to all charges in exchange of being charged with capital murder.

He’s accused of pulling the trigger on Nancy Starnes and her son on September 23.

Several investigators testified during Holmes’ preliminary hearing.

They said the murder followed a home invasion. Several items including a t.v and laptop were found.

Deputy Sheriff Leuitinant Potter added he conducted two interviews while Holmes was detained. Holmes told Potter that he was there when it happened, but did not specify further. Potter said he shook his head in the affirmative after his statement. However Holmes denied saying anything when asked about his statement again.

Potter also testified in court and said Holmes mentioned that “it was suppose to be a quick lick,” which is a slang term for burglary, according to Holmes’ lawyer.

Holmes faces two counts of first degree murder among other charges and will plead not guilty on June 6 in Circuit Court.

All gun charges have been nolle prosequi.

Investigators said four guns, two handguns and two long guns were found at the home of Mitchell’s sister, Sharon Galvin on September 27.

They believe Holmes’ lived in the same home as Galvin.

Deputies found a handgun in a bedroom dresser and a glock inside the house.

Galvin waived her preliminary hearing.

She’s charged with possession of stolen goods along with 13 other charges including accessory after the fact in a felony (murder).

Deputies say she was trying to sell guns out of a secret compartment in her home.

14 stolen long guns were found. They believe many belonged to the Starnes family and other homes in Isle of Wight and the surrounding area.

The family was in court, but are not speaking with reporters at this time.